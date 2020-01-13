Murder Rocks could soon be open to the public

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — An infamous area of Taney County history may soon be more accessible for the public to see.

Just off J Highway, south of Kirbyville, is a place called Murder Rocks.

It’s where a legendary baldknobber named Alf Bolen would hide to steal from and murder passing people around the civil war.

The Murder Rocks are on private property, but the property owner, Russell Jackson, is talking to county leaders about ways to showcase this dark piece of local history.

“Most of the people who contact me are locals who want to come out and look at the rock,” Jackson said. “Bring their kids and their grandkids, not because it’s a wonderful place, but just because this is where some history happened.”

Photojournalist Lex Smith finds out more in the video above.