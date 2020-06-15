Murder charges filed in Charleston killings

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) – Three southeast Missouri men are charged with first-degree murder and other crimes for a shooting at a party that killed two women and injured seven other people.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 21-year-old Deantrell Damon Beard, 20-year-old Antonio Marcus Johnson Jr. and 20-year-old Tyshonne Lamar Williams also are charged with seven counts of first-degree assault, nine counts of armed criminal action and weapons charges.

All three are jailed without bond.

The shooting happened June 7 at a party in Charleston.

A vehicle drove by and someone fired into a crowd outside a home, killing 21-year-old Kimyata Haynes and 20-year-old Faquazia Wilson, both of Charleston.

