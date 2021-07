SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The butterfly mural on Walnut and South Street was graffitied, so the artist came out to fix her creation.

Muralist Andrea Sanders says there is a silver lining in having to fix vandalism.

“It’s very common for me to just plug in my headphones, listen to a podcast, and paint,” said Sanders. “Which is just great. I love my job.”

