Multiple stores hiring due to COVID-19 layoffs

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple companies are looking to hire workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dollar General announced today that it would hire 50,000 additional employees by the end of April.

Walmart also recently announced they will be hiring 150,000 associates that include full-time, part-time and temporary positions in distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

CVS Health has plans to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Roles include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and member/customer service professionals.

This story will be updated as companies announce more hiring options.