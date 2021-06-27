Multiple officer vehicles struck Sunday morning in Strafford

STRAFFORD, Mo.– One officer was left with moderate injuries after two police vehicles were struck Sunday morning on Interstate 44 exit 88 and Strafford.

One officer with the Strafford Police Department was working on a previous crash at 2:42 a.m. Sunday when an oncoming vehicle struck the officer’s vehicle from the rear.

The officer was transported to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.

Later, a vehicle from the Fair Grove Police Department was also struck while assisting with the Strafford officer-involved collision. There were no injuries in the crash.