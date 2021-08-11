Multiple agencies join Springfield police in search of missing man near Fellows Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is actively searching for missing man Marteze “Tez” Ward in the area of Fellows Lake.

Police reported Wednesday that the Department received several tips about Ward. On August 10, SPD detectives along with the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the Springfield Fire Department executed an extensive search for Ward around Fellows Lake.

Marteze “Tez” Ward (Springfield Police Department)

“The area surrounding Fellows Lake stretches several square miles and is heavily wooded. Detectives are currently following up on leads in order to narrow down a possible location of Ward to support the most productive search possible,” said Jasmine Bailey with the Springfield Police Department.

Ward was last seen Monday, August 9, around 10:30 a.m.

Description of Ward:

32-years-old Black man

5’11 and 180 lbs

Has curly black hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing square glasses, a green shirt, and dark grey or green shorts with brown sandals

Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating Ward and ask that anyone with information call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.