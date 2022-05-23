NEAR COLLINS, Mo. — A man who Greene County’s Fugitive Task Force was actively searching for was taken into custody after a chase Monday afternoon.

A sergeant with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested had several felony warrants out against him and is well-known to deputies.

According to Sergeant Ben Ramsy with GCSO, deputies approached the man near Kearney and Glenstone Monday, and the man drove off in a white ford truck.

Sgt. Ramsy said as the man led deputies on a chase through Greene, Polk and St. Clair counties on Highway 13, deputies learned he could be dangerous. The chase reached up to 90 miles per hour.

Deputies used spike strips on the road, which eventually led to the truck driving off the side of 13 and down an embankment.







The man hid in the woods until K9 units were able to find him and he was taken into in custody. Agencies from multiple counties and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.