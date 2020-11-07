Multi-county chase ends in exchange of gunfire, suspect in custody

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– A chase between a suspect and police, that involved multiple stolen vehicles and exchanges of gunfire, ended in the suspect being taken into custody earlier this morning.

“I am very proud of the fine work of my deputies and all of the officers who worked together to quickly apprehend this man. I am thankful that no officers or citizens were injured by this dangerous felon before he was apprehended,” Dallas County sheriff Scott Rice said.

At about 2 a.m. Dallas County Deputies and Buffalo Police Officers attempted to arrest an already-wanted suspect who was in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The suspect fired shots at the officers, stole the vehicle he was in, rammed a police car and fled the scene.

After pursuit, the suspect abandoned that vehicle and stole a flatbed truck pulling a trailer at Highway 65 north of Louisburg. The pursuit continued with the suspect firing weapons at officers through Dallas and Polk Counties.

Around Highways P and 64 the suspect forced a sheriff’s car off the roadway, and later backed into an officer’s vehicle before fleeing and firing more shots.

Greene County Deputies became involved once the suspect moved into the county, where their vehicle became disabled in the area of Highway 65 near Highway A after the tires were deflated. At this point the suspect stole a third vehicle at gunpoint.

The suspect then fled back to Dallas County, and about one mile East of Highway 65 and Highway 38 the suspect pulled into a driveway. A confrontation ensued with an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and deputies from Dallas and Greene Counties.

The suspect was taken into custody at this time, and taken to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

The suspect’s identity is not yet available.