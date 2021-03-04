MU Health Care seeking to fill additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week

COLUMBIA, Mo. – MU Health Care hopes to fill hundreds of open vaccine appointment slots this week by opening scheduling to anyone who meets current eligibility requirements.

This opportunity is the result of successfully shrinking numbers of eligible unvaccinated individuals and an increasing supply of vaccine doses.

Those who are in eligible tiers, those 65 and older and those with high-risk conditions, can visit https://www.muhealth.org/our-stories/how-do-i-get-covid-19-vaccine to schedule an appointment for this week. Slots are available from Friday, March 5 through Sunday, March 7.

The website will include links to our scheduling system, called TimeTap. When scheduling, answers to qualifying questions are required to assure individuals meet state criteria.

Those who need help scheduling an appointment can call our COVID-19 vaccine call center at 573-771-CARE (2273). The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

MU Health Care’s vaccination site is the Walsworth Family Columns Club at MU’s football stadium and offers the vaccine by appointment only. The area is designed to allow appropriate spacing, efficient patient flow, and minimal wait times.