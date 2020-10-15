MU Extension shares how to harvest black walnuts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Black walnuts are ready for harvest around the area. They do have an extremely hard outer shell but if you are willing to put in the effort, walnuts are a native delicacy that is well worth your time.
Harvesting
- Can be picked up after they fall from trees
- Wear gloves and old clothes, outer husks stains clothes and skin
Removing Outer Husks
- For personal use, if the outer husk is soft, can remove by hand
- After the husk is off, dry in a sheltered located for a couple of weeks
Shelling Walnuts
- Handheld nutcrackers don’t work well
- Hammer, mallet, or vice grip
- Freshly shelled walnuts need to dry for a couple of days before storing
- A freezer is best for long term storage
If you want to sell the walnuts, there are hulling stations around the area and you can sell walnuts for $16 per 100 pounds hulled weight.
For more information, call the University of Missouri Extension office at 417-874-2963 or visit extension.missouri.edu.