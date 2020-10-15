MU Extension shares how to harvest black walnuts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Black walnuts are ready for harvest around the area. They do have an extremely hard outer shell but if you are willing to put in the effort, walnuts are a native delicacy that is well worth your time.

Harvesting

Can be picked up after they fall from trees

Wear gloves and old clothes, outer husks stains clothes and skin

Removing Outer Husks

For personal use, if the outer husk is soft, can remove by hand

After the husk is off, dry in a sheltered located for a couple of weeks

Shelling Walnuts

Handheld nutcrackers don’t work well

Hammer, mallet, or vice grip

Freshly shelled walnuts need to dry for a couple of days before storing

A freezer is best for long term storage

If you want to sell the walnuts, there are hulling stations around the area and you can sell walnuts for $16 per 100 pounds hulled weight.

For more information, call the University of Missouri Extension office at 417-874-2963 or visit extension.missouri.edu.