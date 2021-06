STONE COUNTY, Mo. — An Mt. Vernon man drowned after his canoe capsized on James River, just a half-mile downstream of Hootentown Access, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 4:07 p.m. when 87-year-old Willis Hull was heading upstream and fighting a strong current. He was then ejected from his canoe and drowned.

MSHP reports Hull was not wearing a safety device at the time of the incident.