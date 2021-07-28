Mt. Grove Fire Department prepares for a second night watching for flames downtown

MT. GROVE, Mo. Fire crews are still on standby after a fire in Mountain Grove broke out downtown Tuesday, igniting and destroying the buildings to the north side of the square.

The church and bakery are total losses, with the supporting walls of the buildings destroyed.

The Cabool Fire Department relieved the Mountain Grove Fore Department early in the morning on Wednesday after the Mountain Grove department watched for and put out small fires throughout the night.

City Administrator Tim Schook says the traffic downtown has been three times heavier than usual because people are taking pictures and videos of the ongoing fire.

“You feel so bad for these owners and these business owners. They invest in your community, and you want nothing but success for them. You get these punches in the gut like this, and it just hurts,” says Schook.

The city hopes to begin rebuilding as soon as the conditions of the remaining buildings become known.

Schook says that he is hoping crews can knock down some walls on Thursday to get inside the buildings to assess the damage. He also says that he expects the crews to stay out all night again for the second night in a row.