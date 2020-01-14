MSU’s Bear POWER helps students with disabilities pursue higher education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Classes resumed this week for Missouri State students, like Miranda Terrell.

“I was so excited to learn I was taking classes for credit,” said Terrell.

Terrell is part of MSU’s Bear POWER (Promoting Opportunities for Work, Education and Resilience) program.

The program works to help students with intellectual disabilities pursue higher education.

“I don’t have to show anybody that I have a disability,” said Terrell. “I can just sit in class with anybody else, take notes like everybody else…do everything that they do.”

Something she says she once thought would never be possible.

“My parents actually told me at dinner and I was so shaken up that there was a program,” said Terrell. “I was excited slash nervous.”

Bear POWER’s mission is to create opportunities while changing perceptions. It’s a two-year, five-semester program that focuses on helping students with intellectual disabilities transition out of high school.

Despite her nerves, Terrell has transitioned into your typical college student.

“If I’m not studying I’m usually hanging out with my roommates or watching netflix,” said Terrell.

Terrell hopes to become a Pre-school Teacher once she graduates.

“I always make them happy and stuff and I’m good with kids,” said Terrell.

Terrell encourages students like herself to never give up.

“You can do anything you wanna do, no matter what people tell you,” said Terrell.