SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State University Ad Team made it into the final round in a competition to create a campaign for the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS issued a challenge to come up with a campaign to counter targeted violence and domestic terrorism. MSU’s Ad Team came up with Caliber Gaming Alliance and presented it to the Board of Governors Thursday.

Caliber Gaming Alliance is a community built around gaming and is meant to help veterans find a place and purpose when they return to civilian life.







Pictures courtesy of instructor, Samantha Francka

The Ad Team actually found out Wednesday that they made it to the final three for the DHS challenge, out of 30 teams. Members will present their campaign to DHS officials on June 22, 2022. The other two finalists are American University and the University of North Dakota.