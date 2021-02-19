MSU will use $1.9 million to refund students for online fees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University undergraduate students who had to enroll in online classes during the fall semester of 2020 will receive a partial tuition refund.

According to a press release, MSU will use $1.9 million from the CARES Act to provide the refunds. The university will provide a refund to students based on the undergraduate online credit hours enrolled on the Springfield campus during the fall 2020 semester.

“Missouri State changed the class format for many courses due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rob Moore, director of financial aid. ” That led to higher tuition rates for some courses that were changed from seated to online classes. We’re happy we can refund part of those fees to our students.”

The press release stated currently enrolled undergraduate students will receive $25 to $28 per credit hour for each qualified course. Refunds will be put into the students’ accounts.