MSU will not renew lease of Q Hotel for COVID-19 quarantine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — Missouri State took over the Q Hotel & Suites on St. Louis Street, near Hammons Field, in late August.

That lease expires mid-October.

MSU President Clif Smart announced Friday that the university will not renew the lease, citing a drop in COVID-19 cases on campus. The initial 45-day lease was slightly under $500,000.

“We are down in cases six weeks in a row,” he said.

The university’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 24 cases in the past seven days.

