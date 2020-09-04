MSU Student Government Association adapts to help students through the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State’s student government is working on ways to best serve its students in an unusual school year.

The students I met with say it’s important they continue to show their peers they’re here for them and that their voices are being heard. Even if that looks a bit different right now.

Missouri State’s student government serves as the voice for its peers.

“We kind of bridge that gap between students and administrators to try and bring student ideas and concerns to life,” student body president Tara Orr said.

A responsibility Orr says matters now more than ever.

“We’ve taken measures to kind of be more transparent and vulnerable with students with saying hey this is what we know here’s how we want to help you.”

Orr says they’ve created a way to virtually meet with students.

“Just trying to be as personable as possible but as safe as possible as well, so we have our Zoom accounts that we set up and start meeting with them through that.”

She says she wants her classmates to know she’s also trying to navigate during this unique time.

“They’re not alone in what they’re feeling. I’m in this with them.”

Student body vice president Blake Haynes says they’re focusing on ways to safely connect with others.

“We kind of tabled for a week, handing out masks to the student body saying ‘here’s who we are, but also here’s a mask, stay safe, wear it on campus.’”

As for advice for freshmen and transfer students, Haynes offers this advice:

“Still continue to lean completely into the experience of what Missouri State can offer you. At least try and obtain those opportunities even if they look a bit different right now.”

Both Orr and Haynes recommend finding a way to safely get involved on campus and to remember to make the best of your college learning experience.