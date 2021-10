SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University will be home to a new local news outlet, the Springfield Daily Citizen.

The Springfield Daily Citizen says it is dedicated to in-depth journalism and will be run as a nonprofit. MSU is teaming up with the news outlet by providing space in one of the MSU dorms.

Former Springfield Mayor Tom Carlson, who is part of the project, and MSU President Cliff Smart talked about their hopes for this new partnership.

The agreement will last for three years.