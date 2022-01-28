SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University held a town hall meeting Friday, January 28th to discuss COVID-19, budgeting, and a special announcement.

Frank Einhellig, the university’s provost, announced that he will be retiring from his role on June 30th. Einhellig has been in his role since 2011.

Einhellig first came to Missouri State in 1992 as associate vice president for graduate studies and research. He then served as graduate dean and associate vice president for academic affairs from 1994 to 2011. This included serving as acting provost during the 2005-06 year.

MSU has formed a search committee to find a new provost by the end of April or May.

MSU President Clif Smart said that hiring and working with Einhellig was “The best decision I have ever made…What a legacy!”

“In 2011 when I was asked to become interim president of Missouri State University, I said I’ll be acting president if Frank will be acting provost,” said Smart. “I think we’ve made a good team.

“Under Frank’s leadership, our graduate and professional programs and our academic reputation have improved tremendously. Missouri State wouldn’t be the university it is today without him.”

The university also mentioned that the school will be continuing masking for at least another three weeks, but hopes to move towards ending masking as cases lower. It will be discussed during the February board meeting.