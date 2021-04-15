MSU program connects first-gen students with mentors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Something I learned about Bears Lead is how valuable my diversity is, and how my diversity adds a really great perspective into any room I walk into, and be a voice for people that sometimes aren’t heard as often,” Missouri State freshman Angela Lopez said.

Lopez is the first in her family to navigate the American college system, and she had to do it all on her own in 2020.

“When you’re thinking about going to college you are not expecting to go during a pandemic,” Lopez said.

But Bears Lead, she says – has made it a lot easier connecting with other diverse students.

Meeting once a month to learn about opportunities on campus – including being paired with a graduate mentor.

“As someone who is planning on getting a master’s one day, seeing someone who looks like me doing that right now is great, ” Lopez said.

“It gives them the connection right away, it gives them the representation right away,” Dola Flake the Diversity and Transitioning Coordinator said.

She says some students are coming to Missouri State from more diverse areas.

“So, we have to acknowledge some of those cultural needs that come with transition,” Flake said.

And it’s that level of support Flake hopes to create by taking Bears Lead beyond campus.

“And so what it does is helps our students see that they themselves can thrive in the Springfield community,” Flake said. “So, we want them to build a genuine connection hopefully that lasts a really long time,”

Bears Lead is hosting its first virtual networking event later tonight, April 15, 2021, about 25 community members and 50 students are scheduled to participate.

To find out more and to join future events click here.