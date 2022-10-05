SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri State University organization called Paws to the Polls had its first annual event to ensure students are registered to vote before the October 12th deadline.

This is a week-long event to get students registered and ready for the upcoming election.

Students got information on new voting laws that have been put into place for voter IDs, helping inform out-of-state students about how they can be registered in Greene County to vote.

“It makes it a little bit more challenging for students who are out of state to vote because they cannot use an out-of-state driver’s license any longer,” said organizer Suzanne Walker-Pacheco. “Your vote is your voice. So it’s important to convey that to students. And there’s a lot of hesitation about voting on the part of college students.”

The event also offered mock voting and information on how to vote- their way of trying to help ease some of the anxiety students may have around voting.

Along with the event they had this afternoon they will be holding a conversation with elected officials tomorrow at 3 pm for students in the PSU theater.