MSU ice is pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The ice is pink at MSU.

Crews, in partnership with the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, turned the MSU Ice Bears ice pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Cliff Cook, the MSU Ice Bears Division 1 Hockey Club Assistant Coach, says he has never seen pink ice before.

“I’ve been in this sport for 42-43 years now. I’ve seen it on TV friends of mine that coach, as well have been involved in things like this, but this is the first I’ve seen it myself, and it’s pretty exciting,” says Cook.

Cook says the pink ice creates more of a challenge for the athletes, who have a harder time distinguishing between the ice and the puck, but ultimately they are excited to be a part of raising funds for breast cancer awareness.

“The breast cancer games, the pink ice games, they mean a lot to the players because as everybody knows, everybody has somebody affected by breast cancer,” says the Missouri State Ice Hockey General Manager, Ryan Armstrong.