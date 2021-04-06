MSU Beartones set to perform virtual concert for Alzheimer’s Association

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On May 2, at 6:00 p. m. the MSU Beartones will be putting on a virtual concert in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Ozarks First talked to Samantha Whittaker, the Community Programs Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association about the upcoming event.

“We are excited to be launching a new early-stage social engagement program geared towards southwest Missouri.” Whittaker mentioned they had put on events in the past such as potlucks, fitness programs, or “Memory Cafes” with the Springfield-Greene County Library.

Whittaker said they are “throwing the net wide,” with this event. While aimed at people with dementia and their caregivers, the Alzheimer’s Association wants to invite anyone interested in their early-stage social engagement programs.

“We know that music plays such a unique and vital role for people with dementia and our caregivers, it’s really special to see,” said Whittaker.

The concert will take place virtually on Zoom, and registration can be found here.