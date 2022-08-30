SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded Missouri State University $1.5 million to provide scholarships to students interested in science, technology, engineering, and math over the next six years.

“It’s a rigorous, competitive process to obtain NSF funding, so we are very grateful,” said Dr. Ajay Katangur, MSU department head of computer science and principal investigator in a press release. “It’s incredibly important to support students who might otherwise miss out on a college education. If we don’t, we all miss out on the scientific contributions they might have made.”

According to Dr. Jorge Rebaza, associate dean of MSU’s College of Natural and Applied Sciences, programs like this will be able to provide scholarships to STEM undergraduates with academic talent, but unmet financial needs.

Starting in fall 2023, the university will give $9,300 scholarships to a cohort of freshmen for three consecutive years. The scholarship could be renewed each year through graduation if a student maintains a 2.85 or higher GPA and majors in STEM at Missouri State.

Qualifying majors include:

Biology

Chemistry or Biochemistry

Computer science

Engineering

Mathematics

Physics, astronomy, and materials science

Students must apply and demonstrate unmet financial needs each year.

Information about how to apply will be available on the CNAS website soon. Students in qualifying majors will be notified via email.