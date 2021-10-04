MSU announces new COVID-19 masking policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University will be modifying its COVID-19 Masking Policy on Monday, October 11.

The new policy will require masking in specific buildings on campus including hallways, elevators, stairwells, classrooms, lecture halls, restrooms, study areas, departmental suites, laboratories, conference rooms, and other common areas.

Masks will be required in the following buildings:

Art Annex

Brick City 1, 3, 4 & 5

Cheek Hall

Craig Hall

Bond Learning Center

Pinegar Arena

Ellis Hall

Farout Hall

Glass Hall

Hill Hall

Karls Hall

Kemper Hall

Kings Street Annex

McDonald Hall and Arena

McQueary Family Health and Science Hall

Morris Center

O’Reilly Clinical Health Sciences Center

Park Central Office Building

Professional Building

Pummill Hall

Shepard Hall

Siceluff Hall

Strong Hall

Temple Hall

University College Hall

Wehr Band Hall

Also, masks will be required during all seated courses or in-person labs that meet indoors regardless of whether the course or lab is meeting in an academic building or another building on campus. Employees are not required to wear masks in their own private offices within their departmental suites, regardless of whether suites are located in academic buildings, but may require them if they choose.

Masks are also required within Magers Health and Wellness Center, the Missouri State Physical Therapy Clinic, the Autism Clinic, the Learning Diagnostic Clinic, the Missouri State Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic, Center City Counseling Clinic, MSU Counseling Center, or the MSU Care Clinic (collectively, “Clinics”) as well as the Testing Center and other designated areas within Meyer library.

The policy will not require the use of N95 or KN95 masks but the university will make N95 and/or KN95 masks available to all full-time and part-time employees. For more information about acceptable face coverings, please click here.