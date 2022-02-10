SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University is partnering with Burrell Behavioral Health to begin a Doctor of Psychology program.

“With a nationwide workforce shortage and an ongoing mental health crisis made worse by COVID-19, there has never been a greater need for psychologists,” said Burrell Behavioral Health President and CEO Dr. C.J. Davis. “This program will provide a much-needed influx of these versatile behavioral health professionals to our regional workforce.

“For years Burrell has been interested in helping bring a PsyD program back to southwest Missouri, and Missouri State University is the ideal partner to accomplish this.”

MSU will create and operate the program and Burell will contribute $500,000 over the next few years to help establish the program as well as provide clinical and training opportunities to students of the program.

“This is a win-win situation for everyone,” said MSU President Clif Smart. “Our community will have more mental health resources; our students will benefit from the expertise of Burrell clinicians, and our faculty members will be able to keep their skills sharp by seeing patients at Burrell.”

Students in the program will complete 2nd-year clinical hours and part of their 3rd and 4th-year clinical hours at a Burrell location. Additionally, some of the classes in the program will be taught by Burrell clinicians.

This program is the only Doctorate of Psychology program offered at a public university of Missouri.