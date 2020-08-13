MSHSAA Board of Directors approves possible alternative schedules

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Board of Directors approved to allow schools to operate alternate seasons if the school’s team can’t continue the traditional season.

Springfield- Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard says team sports would be a challenge and the department will continue to work with local athletic directors.

Goddard says, “It will be interesting to see what practices bring over the next several weeks. We know that high school practice starts in earnest I think, this coming week, starting on Monday. We’re going to continue to learn, and this will I’m sure evolve and have some things that change almost daily.”

MSHSAA says there will be a winter season beginning on November 1, and an alternate fall season will start on March 12. The alternate spring season would begin on May 14.

For more information on the alternate schedules, visit https://www.mshsaa.org/resources/PDF/AlternateSeasonPostBoardMeetingRelease-81320.pdf.