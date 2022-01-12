Webster County authorities call off search for man who crashed a stolen vehicle

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office has called off a search after a man who deputies say was driving a stolen vehicle crashed and ran away Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says the man has warrants out for his arrest.

The crash happened in the area of mile marker 106 west of I-44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol helped the Webster County Sheriff’s office by deploying a helicopter to assist with the search. The Sheriff’s Office says they exhausted their resources to find the suspect after a search from the air and on foot Wednesday afternoon.

The case will be turned over to Webster County’s investigations division for a follow-up.