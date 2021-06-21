MSHP Troop D says several recent fatal and non-fatal crashes involved people not wearing seatbelts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D shared some interesting details about recent crashes the Patrol has investigated.

During the week of June 13 through June 19, there were 42 crashes resulting in 44 injuries and eight fatalities.

Sgt. Mike McClure with Troop D says over half of the statewide crashes involve people not wearing helmets or seatbelts.

“64 to 67-percent statewide, of the fatalities that we have, are unbuckled or a rider is not wearing a helmet, whether they are the operator, passenger or both. Bottom line, wear your seatbelt, wear your helmet and particularly if you are operating a UTV, ATV, motorcycle, on or off-road it doesn’t matter, wear the helmet,” says McClure.