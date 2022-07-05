A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With more traffic on the roads, holidays can lead to more people driving drunk and more traffic crashes.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D reported that the 4th of July weekend resulted in 51 crashes and 21 people were pulled over for suspected driving while intoxicated.

Across the state, three crash fatalities were reported on July 4th, including one in Newton County.

Bruce Dodge, 60 years old, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma died on Monday morning after he rear-ended another vehicle on Highway 43 in Seneca, Mo.

Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Additionally, two people from the Ozarks died as a result of a crash on Saturday, July 2nd.

51-year-old Brian Bradley died after his vehicle overturned on Elder Road, about 4.5 miles west of Diamond, Mo.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 11 pm.

57-year-old Wayne Sprenkle swerved to avoid an item on Highway 49, about 2 miles south of Sheldon, Mo.

He lost control of his vehicle and it overturned, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at about 8 pm at Cox Hospital in Barton County.