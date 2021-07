SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D shared that in Southwest Missouri, there were 66 crashes investigated during the holiday counting period.

That period ranged from July 2 to July 5.

Of those crashes:

Two were fatal

27 injuries

29 arrested for DWI

Troop D also investigated two boating crashes with one person being injured. Additionally, there were three boaters arrested for BWI.