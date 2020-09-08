MSHP releases holiday crash report; thirteen traffic related fatalities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s annual Labor Day Holiday crash report, thirteen people died in traffic crashes during the four-day holiday weekend.
Compare that to nine traffic fatalities in 2019.
Missouri State Highway Patrol says the counting period began at 6 p.m., Friday, September 4, and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following activity over the holiday weekend:
MSHP Traffic Statistics:
Crashes 274
Injuries 124
Fatalities 10 (13 statewide)
DWI 145
Drug Arrests 89
MSHP Boating Statistics:
Crashes 15
Injuries 6
Fatalities 0
BWI 7
Drownings 0
Drug Arrests 12