MSHP releases holiday crash report; thirteen traffic related fatalities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s annual Labor Day Holiday crash report, thirteen people died in traffic crashes during the four-day holiday weekend.

Compare that to nine traffic fatalities in 2019.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says the counting period began at 6 p.m., Friday, September 4, and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following activity over the holiday weekend:

MSHP Traffic Statistics:

Crashes 274

Injuries 124

Fatalities 10 (13 statewide)

DWI 145

Drug Arrests 89

MSHP Boating Statistics:

Crashes 15

Injuries 6

Fatalities 0

BWI 7

Drownings 0

Drug Arrests 12