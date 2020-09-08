MSHP releases holiday crash report; thirteen traffic related fatalities

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
mshpdoor1-696x522_1507669868896.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s annual Labor Day Holiday crash report, thirteen people died in traffic crashes during the four-day holiday weekend.

Compare that to nine traffic fatalities in 2019.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says the counting period began at 6 p.m., Friday, September 4, and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following activity over the holiday weekend:

MSHP Traffic Statistics:

Crashes 274
Injuries 124
Fatalities 10 (13 statewide)
DWI 145
Drug Arrests 89

MSHP Boating Statistics:

Crashes 15
Injuries 6
Fatalities 0
BWI 7
Drownings 0
Drug Arrests 12

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now