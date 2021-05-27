MSHP investigating death in Phelps County Jail

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Phelps County Coroner are investigating a death in the Phelps County Jail, according to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.

Around 5:30 a.m., a 39-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

A preliminary investigation into the inmate’s death showed the jail staff did follow proper policies and procedures. The Correctional Officers Utilized both an AED and CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene. He was later pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected, according to the Facebook post.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of death.