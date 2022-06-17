BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Aurora.

Motorcyclist Patrick Anderson, 38, died in the crash on June 15 around 10 a.m. According to the MSHP, the crash happened on Farm Road 1180 near Jenkins in Barry County. The driver of struck did not yield and hit Anderson’s motorcycle.

The driver of the truck, which was a 2001 Chevy Silverado, abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene.

If you have any information on the crash you are asked to call MSHP.