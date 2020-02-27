MSHP asks for assistance with sexual assault case near Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo.– The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in a sexual assault case that may have occurred over the past five years in the Lake of the Ozarks region. 

Earlier this year, Carl Mort, 41-years-old, and Cassandra Wedeking, 39-years-old, of Overland Park, Kansas, were arrested and charged with 1st-degree rape, four counts of sodomy, and drug charges.

  • Cassandra Wedeking
  • Carl Mort

The chargers came after an investigation in the Lake of the Ozarks area, including the following counties: Camden, Miller, and Morgan.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the suspects may have befriended the victim(s), provided alcohol/drugs before or after taking them to a boat, and then sexually assaulted them.

If you are a victim, witness, or have any information on this case, please contact Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F’s Criminal Unit at 573-526-632, ext.3632. 

