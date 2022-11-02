MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a tree in Mountain View.

Riley I. Pickard, 20, of Mountain View was riding a 2009 Honda CBR 600 south on Highway 95 about 12 miles north of Mountain Grove in Wright County. Around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving his motorcycle.

According to the crash report, the Honda traveled off of the right side of the road and hit an embankment. Pickard was ejected and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m.