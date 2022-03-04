MOUNTAIN HOME, Ar. – The Ukrainian Orthodox Church USA’s mission church St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church in Mountain Home will be holding a rally for Ukrainian citizens.

Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. the rally will be held at the Mountain Home Hobby Lobby parking lot at 725 US, Hwy 62 E, Mountain Home, AR 72653.

Father Samuel Seamans, pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church in Mountain Home, says the rally will consist of classic cars and a presentation beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a prayer.

“It will provide people an avenue to actually help in a material way,” Fr. Seamans said. “One of the things we’re encouraging people to do when they come is if they can write a check of any size to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church U.S.A. And we will deposit that money and overnight it to our headquarters in New Jersey and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church USA. Consistory will wire that money immediately to people on the ground in Ukraine who need it.”

St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Ukrainian Church has been in Mountain Home for two years and partners directly with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church USA.

All services are in English.