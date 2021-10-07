Mountain Home man charged with murder in fatal crash

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A Mountain Home man is charged with murder after a fatal car accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Daniel Robert Adams is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and four counts of aggravated assault.

The crash happened after a woman called authorities saying she was being followed and chased by a man in another vehicle and that he had deliberately hit her vehicle. Deputies arrived on the scene and found a two-vehicle crash matching the description from the caller.

A Baxter County deputy found the driver who died, identified as 30-year-old Phillip Patrick Laurie, and a female passenger, who was injured. The female passenger was taken to a trauma center due to her serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle – Adams-, who had been reportedly chasing and ramming the first vehicle, was also found at the scene.

Adams was booked in the Baxter County Jail but was transferred to the Boone County Detention Center in Harrison to be held there on exchange because the mother of Laurie works at the Baxter County Jail.

Adams’ bond is set at $500,000 and will appear in court later this month.