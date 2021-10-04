Mountain Grove school mourns student’s death

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – Extra counselors were on hand at school buildings in Mountain Grove today after death Sunday of a 9-year-old boy in an auto accident.

Jim Dickey, superintendent of school at Mountain Grove, said the school’s response to such events is districtwide in order to help students cope with the news of a death in the school.

The boy died about 4 pm Sunday when the westbound pickup truck he rode in went off the road about a mile west of Mountain Grove on 13th Road, struck an embankment and overturned. He was partially thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 31-year-old man from Mountain Grove, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital in West Plains, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports. Neither driver nor passenger were wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Dickey said the boy had siblings in two Mountain Grove school buildings, so the counseling response was broader.

Sometimes students don’t even know the person who has died, he said, but there still is a reaction and a need for someone to talk to.