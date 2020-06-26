Motorcyclists to fight “Stay at Home” citation in court

SPRINGFIELD — Back on April 8, seven bikers were issued tickets for violating Springfield’s initial ordinance. Now, they will fight the case.

KOLR10 spoke with Dusty Sneed, one of the motorcyclists, on the day he received a citation.

Sneed claimed that he and other bikers were unjustifiably kicked off Kum & Go property at 777 E. Battlefield after fueling up, and purchasing food and drinks.

The group then went across the street to Eagle Stop to finish their food and drink. That’s when police arrived and issued citations that simply read “Stay at Home” Order.

On Thursday, Sneed showed up to Springfield Municipal Court, and rescheduled his court hearing for August – when he will appear with his lawyer.

Sneed told KOLR10 that he and his friends are still upset about the incident.

“It’s ridiculous. There is no reasoning for that just to pinpoint bikers because we’re hanging out for a minute. Because we’re on bikes, we can’t just take off with food and drinks,” says Sneed.

Summer Masterson, Sneed’s attorney, is representing four of the seven bikers who were ticketed.

“These were guys who were out on a pretty spring night, riding a motorcycle when fresh air, and doing things that are healthy for us are crucially important,” says Masterson.

Masterson believes her clients followed social distancing guidelines, and were well within the text of the order.

“When I read the order, and I read the essential activities, it doesn’t seem that my clients did anything that didn’t fall within that provision,” said Masterson.

Ahead of Sneed’s hearing in August, Masterson will be reviewing video and witness statements.

“I certainly believe that my clients have several defenses available to them,” said Masterson.

Sneed says he is looking forward to the situation being resolved.

“I just want it over with honestly. Either they’re going to charge me with something that is completely ridiculous, and that I technically did not do, or they are not, and they’re going to drop this,” says Sneed.

KOLR10 spoke with Springfield’s Chief Municipal Prosecutor Carl Yendes about the cases. He says they will not be publicly discussing the details of the case at this time, but there are currently no plans to dismiss the cases.

According to the initial “Stay at Home” order, offenders of the ordinance face up to 180 days in jail, and/or up to a $1,000 fine.