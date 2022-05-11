SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A driver is being charged with driving while intoxicated after being involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Springfield on Tuesday, May 10.

Steven N. Janssen, 20, was struck at 5:28 p.m. in the area of West Bypass and Grand. The driver of a Chevy Silverado had made a left turn into the motorcyclist’s path resulting in the crash. Janssen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, 45-year-old Daniel J. Butts, was arrested for DWI and booked into the Greene County Jail, according to authorities.

This is the sixth fatal vehicle crash in Springfield for 2022.