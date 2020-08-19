Motorcyclist dies from injuries related to James River Traffic crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police responded to an accident that closed westbound James River Freeway on Monday, August 17, around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 63-year-old Mark Roemer of Springfield, was traveling westbound when other vehicle traffic slowed, causing Roemer to strick a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Police say the Harley-Davidson bouched off the Volkswagen and struck a utility trailer pulled by a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 truck.

Roemer was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On August 18, Roemer died from his injuries.

