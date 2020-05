NEWTON, Mo.– One motorcyclist is dead after crashing in Newton County.

Cody O’Neill, 28, was driving northbound on Highway 86 at about 5:00 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle at an angle. He was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m.

The other driver was unharmed.

This is Troop D’s 5th fatality for the month and 38th of the year.