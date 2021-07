BRANSON, Mo. — If you were in Branson Tuesday, July 6, 2021, these vintage motorbikes may have turned your head as they passed through town.

Stage one of the Cross Country Chase, a race for riders with motorcycles that were built between 1930 and 1960.

It’s a five-day endurance run covering more than 1,300 miles

With this year’s theme being Secrets of the Ozarks.

Riders are on their own. Flat tire, terrible weather, no matter.

No support crews are allowed.