Motorcycle driver dies after crash with sedan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcycle rider has died after getting into an accident with a sedan.

At the intersection of College and Broadway, Joseph Webb, 46, was heading east on College on his motorcycle when police say it appeared Webb may have accidently crossed into the westbound lane.

The motorcycle then crashed into the Chrysler, driven by Kyle Prugger, ejecting Webb from his motorcycle which caused him critical injuries.

Webb later died from the injuries he got from the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

