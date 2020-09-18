Motorcycle crash on Campbell, motorcyclist suffers serious injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcycle and vehicle collided on Campbell and Walnut leaving the individuals on the motorcycle severely injured Thursday, Sept. 17.

According to Seargent Katherine Dunnegan, The male and female on the motorcycle were going south on Campbell when a white SUV turned from Walnut onto Campbell to go west.

The SUV and the motorcycle collided. Sgt. Dunnegan says the accident caused a fire and the male was in flames for a brief time before being put out by police.

The individuals on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries, but are in stable condition.

The individual driving the SUV suffered no injuries.