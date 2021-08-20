Motorcycle crash kills Willard man Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police officers responded to the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash at the intersection of West Chesnut Expressway and Airport Boulevard on Thursday evening.

The motorist was traveling westbound on Chestnut Avenue when he left the road and was ejected from his motorcycle.

The motorist, 40-year-old Tyler Dooly of Willard, Mo, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Dooly’s family members have been notified of his passing.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Officers are still investigating the crash, requesting that anyone who has information contact the Springfield Police Department and 417-864-1810.

This crash is the seventeenth fatality motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2021.