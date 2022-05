ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo.– A motorcycle collision on Saturday has left one dead.

Terry M. Hirschy, 63, was traveling eastbound on a road two miles outside of Collins on Saturday, May 28 at about 6 p.m. While attempting to make a turn across northbound traffic, they were struck by a pickup truck.

Hirschy was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver did not suffer any significant injuries.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 40th fatality of 2022.