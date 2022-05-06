SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last-minute shoppers are out getting prepared for Mother’s Day this weekend. The rush in customers is helping out businesses across the Ozarks.

With it being National Small Business Week, shoppers are encouraged to shop small.

“We live local, we buy local, we’re Missouri based,” said Co-owner of the Rooted Sisters Plant Shop, Ticia Kraus. “Our vendors are Missouri-based as well. We’re trying really hard to keep all of the finances as local as we can, so we can all prosper together.”

Rooted Sisters Plant Shop opened in the middle of March.

The owners said it was intimidating starting a small business during this time.

“It was absolutely frightening,” said Kraus. “My sister has been doing the dog grooming which is here in our shop. She opened that up and then we slowly opened and stocked our plant shop, and we opened the doors to the public.”

Customers coming in said they are excited to celebrate a more normal Mother’s Day this year. They said the pandemic has made it hard recently.

“We’re probably actually not going to have to wear masks and kind of be close together,” said customer Kay Buschman. “I haven’t got to see my mother in the last two years because I was actually living overseas at the time.”

The Rooted Sisters Plant Shop is open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.