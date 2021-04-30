Mother & son open up a Nerf gun arena in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – A mother and son owned Nerf gun arena has opened in South Springfield.

Vanessa Grimaldi opened up a Nerf gun arena called The War Zone in late December 2020. After losing her job during the pandemic, she needed to find work. Her 8-year-old son, Gabe, gave her an idea for the business when he complained that there was no place for him to be able to shoot his Nerf Guns.

“We were homeschooling, we’re about to pull each other’s hair out and he said, ‘Mom, I really wish we could’ve gone to that Nerf war place or a place to go,” So I was like, ‘Ding ding ding! We’re gonna build our own.'” says Grimaldi. A few months later, she opened the arena in Sheid’s Plaza.

The War Zone is a recreational center specializing in Nerf and other foam weapon warfare. They host birthday parties, small groups, and individuals. The building is also used for exercise classes and organization meetings.

The War Zone can be found at 305 W. Walnut Lawn, Ste TT, in Springfield.

For more information: The War Zone website